Khaleej Times Charts The Incredible Pre-Delivery Journey Of New Cars: From The Port To The Showroom With Al-Futtaim Automotive
In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.
Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:30 AM
Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:49 PM
To uncover this incredible process, Khaleej Times joined forces with Al-Futtaim Automotive, an automobile titan prepping over 100,000 new cars a year for all the brands within their portfolio: Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Volvo, Polestar and BYD. Al-Futtaim Automotive's aftersales division allowed the Khaleej Times team a rare peek behind the curtains to explore this fascinating journey.
Exploring The UAE’s Largest Pre-Delivery Operations
The aftersales division of Al-Futtaim Automotive is more than just a department - it's a cornerstone of customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Every new car that arrives to the UAE's shores undergoes an extremely well-orchestrated symphony of processes, inspections, and preparations - all of them managed by the company’s aftersales division.
Jawahar Ganesh, Group Managing Director, Global Aftersales at Al-Futtaim Automotive, sheds light on the expansive scope of their operations: "Aftersales is not just after the sales of the car; our work starts before the sale of a new car, and this is the beginning of our commitment to not only deliver quality products but also excellence in customer service to all car owners across the region."
With Al-Futtaim Automotive, their new imports arrive at Khalifa Port, which are then transported to their yard, and then onto the impressive Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) Centre, where diverse teams of experts carefully run quality controls, inspections, and customisations to guarantee top-notch conditions upon delivery.
Rahul Gaur, General Manager of Accessories PDI & WED, Al-Futtaim Automotive, delves into the intricacies of the PDI Centre: "Our team kickstarts the process with a rigorous 90+ point check, ensuring every aspect meets OEM quality standards. Technicians unwrap, wash, and road test each vehicle, while also instaling post-production options and ensuring compliance with UAE regulations. Special attention is devoted to electric vehicles, with comprehensive checks including battery inspections and software upgrades."
The PDI Centre is manned by hundreds of highly qualified technicians trained in every aspect of installations and inspections to ensure that the car meets all regulatory standards as well as remains in supreme new condition to kick-start the new owner’s journey.
Precision Planning: Parts & Accessories For Every New Car
Fulfilling the customer promise of delivering excellence goes beyond preparing and providing the car - it also needs to take into account all the spare parts and accessories that need to be stocked for each car, often even before the new car arrives into the country.
Kishor Bhawnani, General Manager of Supply Chain & International Aftersales, Al-Futtaim Automotive, unveils the backbone of their operations: the Parts Distribution Center (PDC). "Our PDC is one of the most biggest operations in the region, maintaining a comprehensive stock of spare parts covering nearly every automotive brand available in the country."
He aptly adds: "The facility works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to cater to all requirements. It is a paperless operation driven by state-of-the-art systems. With a dedicated fleet of 75 trucks, we have up to four delivery runs every day to all our customers including garages and service centres."
Ganesh emphasises the importance of their commitment: "Every car that we bring into the country becomes part of our commitment. Our commitment to make sure they continue on the road, delivering safe and happy journeys to our customers, for years to come."
Al-Futtaim Automotive's pre-delivery journey was an incredibly eye-opening experience, giving an insider view of the immense number of man-hours, expertise, groundwork, and planning behind each of those gleaming new cars seen at the showroom.
Through one of the largest pre-delivery and parts facilities in the region, Al-Futtaim Automotive goes above and beyond in their aftersales service, to not only deliver unparalleled experiences but also peace of mind to their customers.