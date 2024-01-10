UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Is the latest iPhone too hot to handle?

The latest iPhone 15 Pro is facing overheating problems, making it uncomfortable for users

by

Fiza Natoo
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 7:17 PM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By