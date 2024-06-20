Inside The Aftersales Experience: Exploring The UAE’s Widest Service & Repair Network With Al-Futtaim Automotive

With millions of cars navigating the UAE's bustling roads, the importance of regular automotive service and maintenance cannot be overstated.

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 11:48 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 12:03 PM

Aftersales operations remain a crucial component of the automotive value chain, ensuring car owners continue experiencing safe and enjoyable driving experiences, long after they have purchased their vehicle.

In this exclusive editorial feature, Khaleej Times takes a closer look at Al-Futtaim Automotive’s extensive aftersales operations, showcasing how one of the country's leading automotive companies ensures top-notch service and care for its customers.

A Commitment to Excellence - Wherever, Whenever Car Owners Need Support

Jawahar Ganesh, Group Managing Director - Global Aftersales, Al-Futtaim Automotive, emphasized the vast scale of operations and the strategic planning that goes into their service and maintenance network. "Al-Futtaim Automotive has one of the largest and most robust networks of service centres, body, and paint facilities in the UAE, with 75 locations nationwide," says Ganesh.

This network includes specialised centres for their portfolio of brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Volvo, Polestar and BYD, as well as their multi-brand service network called Al-Futtaim Auto Centers that service, repair and maintain all makes and models of cars, including electric vehicles.

Being the official representative for so many iconic automotive brands, Al-Futtaim Automotive upholds a truly high-standard of excellence in aftersales service and has invested in creating one of the biggest networks currently in the UAE. On an average there are nearly 1,800 cars being serviced and repaired across their network, any given day.

Customers At The Heart Of Their Business Model

Convenience is a cornerstone of Al-Futtaim's aftersales services. Arshad Hasan, General Manager, Tier 1 Aftersales, Al-Futtaim Automotive, explains, "After our customers purchase their desired cars, the next journey is vehicle servicing. To offer convenience, we have a state-of-the-art service network spanning the UAE, along with a Pick & Drop-off facility for service customers, as well as a Mobile Service Van to repair the car wherever our customers are." This approach ensures that customers can access top-tier service without disrupting their daily routines, reinforcing Al-Futtaim's dedication to a seamless customer experience.

Largest Body & Paint Facility In The GCC