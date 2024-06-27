E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'I want to be a hero': Dubai influencer Abdu Rozik postpones wedding for boxing debut

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:43 PM

Three-foot-tall social media star Abdu Rozik has postponed his wedding — which was scheduled to take place on July 7 — to focus on an upcoming boxing match. The 20-year-old Dubai resident is set to make his boxing debut on July 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Social Knockout 3 bill.

by

Shihab
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram
Shihab


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Global Sukuk Overview

videos

Global Sukuk Overview

Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.

videos