From Tekken 8 to Elden Ring: Get Ready for a Gaming Revolution in 2024

This estimation comes even after the Syrian-Spanish national sold off a quarter of his collection in 2020, with one of the most expensive records being a George Michael album worth nearly Dh5,000
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
This estimation comes even after the Syrian-Spanish national sold off a quarter of his collection in 2020, with one of the most expensive records being a George Michael album worth nearly Dh5,000
Elevate your gaming in 2024 with a powerhouse lineup redefining excitement and immersion. Here's a sneak peek at the most anticipated games
If you are a UAE resident, chances are you have heard this expat's voice on TV or the radio. He can even mimic American actor Morgan Freeman — in Arabic!
In war-torn Gaza, UAE's 'Gallant Knight 3' desalination mission delivers more than a million gallons daily, with residents describing water 'tasting like sugar’
Dubai bids farewell to single-use plastics, embracing a greener 2024 resolution
The 8th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival has started, transforming the serene town into a haven for honey enthusiasts
Car financing, mortgages and credit cards are set to be cheaper as the UAE follows the US's lead in terms of interest rates
Khaleej Times speaks to Palestinian expat Tarek Skeik on what’s happening in Gaza amidst this ongoing war
One tenant went through the building twice to warn others that the building was on fire
Israeli airstrikes bomb central Gaza in one of the deadliest nights on the Strip since the war began
Among other countries, cases of the JN.1 Covid variant have been found in the US, the UK, and India; the WHO has labelled it a 'variant of interest'
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent out an advisory to all citizens in the Czech Republics, following one of the country's worst mass shootings
Find out the best time to plan your next trip, including when we have a six-day weekend
The design of the eVTOL was inspired by Nasa’s Martian ‘Ingenuity’ helicopter, and it could be flying around the UAE within the next 28 months
The Cybersecurity Council issued a vital warning about potential leaks of confidential info because of security updates