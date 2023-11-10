UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Exclusive: The world has moved on, but Pakistan cricket is stuck in the 1980s, says Ramiz Raja

The 1992 World Cup winner says Pakistan will be better off taking a new approach in limited overs cricket

by

Ehaab Qadeer
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 4:39 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By