US rapper Travis Scott released by French authorities

French police on Saturday released US star rapper Travis Scott after 36 hours in custody in Paris over suspected violence, a US-based representative for the artist and prosecutors said.

The 33-year-old, who has had multiple nominations for Grammy Awards, was arrested after fighting with one of his own security guards at a five-star hotel in Paris.

"Travis Scott has been released with no charges," the representative said.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the "release from custody of Travis Scott today as well as the dropping of the case over the offence being insufficiently established".

Police had been called to the Georges V hotel early on Friday, where they arrested the rapper for "violence against a security agent" who had intervened to separate the artist from his bodyguard, the prosecutor's office had said.

A US representative for Scott had said later that evening that management was in "direct communication with Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve" the matter.

Scott was seen attending the Olympics men's basketball semi-finals on Thursday evening.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had previous brushes with the law in the United States.

The music star was arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Police said he was involved in a fight on a yacht.

In November 2021, 10 people were killed in a crush at his show at a pop festival in his home city of Houston, Texas.