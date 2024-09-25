E-Paper

UAE: Coldplay announces third concert in Abu Dhabi due to high demand

The band will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 14 as well

by

CT Desk
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:24 PM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:05 PM

Coldplay fans in the UAE have one more chance to see the Grammy-winning band live as a third performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule.

After an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first two shows, on January 11 and January 12, 2025, Coldplay will now also perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.


Fans, who failed to get tickets for the first two shows, even after waiting for hours, may get third time lucky.

When the pre-sale for the Abu Dhabi concert on January 11, 2025, went live on Wednesday, thousands had found themselves stuck in virtual queues, some with over 200,000 people ahead of them.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, September 26, at 12pm, with general sale following on Friday, September 27 at 12pm via livenation.me.

Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring iconic hits like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow, alongside tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the show is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi 2025 concert details:

Dates: January 11th, 12th, and 14th, 2025

Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Prices: Starting from Dh195 with prices going up to Dh1,495

ALSO READ:

