Nayanthara's X account gets hacked; superstar asks fans to ignore strange activity

The announcement came after her last tweet, which was shared earlier this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan

By ANI

Photo: ANI File
Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:48 AM

Last updated: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:54 AM

Lady superstar Nayanthara has revealed that her X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked.

Taking to her social media handle on Friday evening, the 'Jawan' actress informed her fans about the situation and cautioned them to ignore any unusual activity or posts from her account.


"Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted," read her tweet.

The announcement came after her last tweet, which was shared earlier this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film received massive responses from the audience and went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie.

Nayanthara has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

