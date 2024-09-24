Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Coldplay, the Grammy Award-winning band renowned for its iconic songs and high energy live performances, is set to perform a one-night only show in Abu Dhabi on January 11, 2025.
This highly anticipated concert will take place at the 44,600-capacity Zayed Sports City Stadium, as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. Since this will be Coldplay's only show in the Middle East, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
For eager fans waiting to secure their spot, the pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday, September 25, at 12pm local time via Coldplay's official website. If you miss the pre-sale, don't worry; general ticket sales start on Friday, September 27, at 12pm on the band's website as well as Live Nation's and Ticket Master's websites.
Those who signed up for the pre-sale on September 19 need to keep an eye on their inbox — they should receive their unique pre-sale access by Tuesday, September 24. Residents are urged not to share the access with others as this access is different per person.
In addition, Coldplay will be offering a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets' for each show for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. These special tickets cost the local currency equivalent of €20 per ticket. In the UAE, these tickets will then be priced at Dh81.78, and will be available starting at 12pm local time on Friday, November 22.
These tickets must be bought in pairs and there’s a strict limit of two tickets per person. Since these tickets are limited, residents are urged to register on Coldplay’s website for an alert when they become available.
It should be noted that these special tickets are randomly allocated in the venue. If you get the tickets, you can be placed at the back row or the floor. However, if you're lucky, you could be at the best seat of the venue.
Concertgoers are also reminded that receiving an alert or pre-sale access doesn’t guarantee tickets, as they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
When it comes to securing your spot at Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concert, there’s a range of ticket options to suit every fan's budget and preferences. Whether you're looking for an affordable seat or a premium experience, here’s a breakdown of the available ticket categories:
|Ticket prices
|Categories
|Dh81.78
|Infinity Ticket
|Dh195
|Standard Seating
|Dh295
|General Admission Standing, Restricted View
|Dh395
|Bronze
|Dh495
|Silver
|Dh595
|Gold
|Dh695
|Ruby
|Dh995
|Premium
|Dh1,495
|Deluxe
All tickets for this show will be online. After the successful purchase of tickets, UAE fans can access their tickets by either accessing it in My Account, an account that's set up when you register on the Coldplay website. You can also access your tickets by downloading the Ticketmaster and Live Nation app.
For Ticketmaster, barcodes will only be available 72 hours before the event. For Live Nation, the electronic tickets will only be available within 48-72 hours before the concert.
Accommodations are available for people of determination, but accessible tickets need to be purchased.
For deaf and hard of hearing guests, a local sign language interpretation and Subpacs will be provided. Additionally, Touch Tours will be available before the show, allowing blind or low-vision guests to experience a tactile preview of Coldplay's concert.
