Beloved 'Harry Potter', 'Downton Abbey' star Maggie Smith dies at 89

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
British actress Maggie Smith, an award winning Shakespearian actress and double Oscar winner who later appeared in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 89, the BBC reported on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
One of the few actors to win the treble of an Oscar (two), Emmy (four), and Tony, Smith's long career started on the stage in the 1950s.
But for many younger fans in the 21st century, she was best-known as Professor McGonagall in all seven "Harry Potter" movies, and the Dowager Countess in the hit TV series and movie spin-offs of "Downton Abbey," a role that seemed tailor-made for an actress known for purse-lipped asides and malicious cracks.
Her first Academy Award nomination was for her turn playing Desdemona opposite Laurence Olivier's "Othello" in 1965, before winning the Oscar for her role as an Edinburgh schoolmistress in 1969's "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie."
She won her second Oscar for her supporting role in the 1978 comedy "California Suite," a performance that prompted co-star Michael Caine to say: "Maggie didn't just steal the film, she committed grand larceny."
Other critically acclaimed roles included Lady Bracknell in Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" on the West End stage, a 92-year-old bitterly fighting senility in Edward Albee's play "Three Tall Women," and her part in 2001 black comedy movie "Gosford Park."
In 1990 Smith was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and became a Dame.
ALSO READ:
Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
On this episode of the Startech Podcast, our producer Phil will be we'll be taking a closer look at evolution of content creation apps, specifically, podcast editing apps, and how they are being advanced with AI before we sit down with the legend that is PRM (Patrick Moritz) and dissect the tangled and strange world of NFT’s
IIFA is collaborating with the UN to help bring the goals to the people
Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.