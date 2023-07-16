UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Chandrayaan-3 lifts off: What's next in India's mission to the moon?

If the indigenous-made space craft successfully competes its mission, India will join a group of three other countries that have managed a controlled lunar landing

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 4:02 PM

ALSO VIEW:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By