Al-Futtaim Automotive Pilots The Development Of A New Green Mobility Ecosystem In The UAE

Among other countries, cases of the JN.1 Covid variant have been found in the US, the UK, and India; the WHO has labelled it a 'variant of interest'
Through its innovative portfolio of EV products and solutions, the automotive group is determined to build and lead the sustainable mobility industry of the nation
In recent years, the automotive industry has witnessed a significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). With advancements in technology, increasing environmental concerns, and evolving consumer preferences, the adoption of EVs are rapidly increasing in the UAE; whilst the government has set the target to convert 50% of all cars in the UAE to electric by 2050.
To support the fast-adoption of electric mobility, Al-Futtaim Automotive is architecting an entire EV ecosystem in the UAE, including a line-up of globally-renowned EV brands, their own charging technology for customer and business implementation, heavy-duty electric truck range for electrifying trade and transportation mobility, electric two-wheelers to electrify last-mile delivery and the new E-mobility training centre for aftersales technicians recently launched on World EV Day, 9th September.
Al-Futtaim Automotive offers a diverse portfolio of electric products to meet the diverse preferences of the UAE customers, including BYD ATTO 3, BYD HAN, Polestar 2, Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Volvo Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks.
The company’s latest introduction of heavy-duty electric trucks holds immense potential in reshaping the country's green mobility landscape, positioning the UAE as a benchmark for sustainable economies worldwide.
“We are extremely encouraged by the response our electric trucks have received in the market. Both corporate and government entities have made sustainability a priority and through strategic collaborations between corporate and government, we believe we are building a new legacy here in the UAE,” asserts Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment (Famco and Commercial Vehicles).
In the era of digital natives, the buying journey for electric vehicles has experienced a paradigm shift. Customers now demand a seamless digital experience, and this trend is particularly evident among EV buyers. Extensive online research and digital engagement with brands have become the norm, significantly influencing purchasing decisions.
Al-Futtaim Automotive has adapted to this evolving consumer behaviour through many digital transformation initiatives. By integrating data, marketing, and customer relationship management on a unified digital platform, they offer a holistic view of the customer, ensuring a seamless omnichannel experience. This approach enables customers to discover, evaluate, and reserve their preferred EV with just a few clicks.
The company has also supported the launch of a new EV content platform, EVLife.ae, in a mission to drive public awareness of electric mobility and effectively, break all the barriers to faster EV adoption for customers in the UAE.
The platform includes a variety of curated content on the latest developments seen in the world of e-mobility around the world, alongside the benefits of going electric, how-to guides for first-time EV buyers, reviews of the latest EV models, interviews with industry experts, and news on governmental policies affecting electric mobility.
In today's rapidly evolving automotive landscape, two key trends have emerged as the driving forces of change: greener mobility and digital transformation. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future, Al-Futtaim Automotive is at the forefront of this revolution, pioneering innovative solutions in the automotive sector.
To get more updates on the electric mobility movement worldwide, visit EVLife.ae
Also read:
Category
Sort By
Among other countries, cases of the JN.1 Covid variant have been found in the US, the UK, and India; the WHO has labelled it a 'variant of interest'
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent out an advisory to all citizens in the Czech Republics, following one of the country's worst mass shootings
Find out the best time to plan your next trip, including when we have a six-day weekend
The design of the eVTOL was inspired by Nasa’s Martian ‘Ingenuity’ helicopter, and it could be flying around the UAE within the next 28 months
The Cybersecurity Council issued a vital warning about potential leaks of confidential info because of security updates
The poet's last work, "If I Must Die," is a haunting foreshadowing of his fate
Hundreds of experienced veterans and first timers alike manoeuvred their reliable SUVs across undulating sand dunes and treacherous terrains
The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, days after the UN Secretary-General Article 99, something that hadn't been done since 1971
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Kariuki Mugwe, Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE discusses the effects of climate crisis on an agrarian country like South Africa, how to overcome these challenges and his high hopes for the outcome of COP28.
In this candid interview, Yasmine sits with psychologist Sadia Khan to discuss the hurdles of modern dating and how to stay happy in a marriage
Meet the three inspiring and visionary finalists of Zayed Sustainability Prize from Africa, Asia and North America
Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis discusses his country’s commitment to fighting pollution while drawing inspiration from countries like the UAE
“Economic sustainability means, in simple terms, being environmentally sustainable but affordable at the same time; probably the best example of what's going on now today at Masdar City coming in. We have three major projects under construction, building construction which are all on target to be net zero energy,” says Chris Wan, Associate Director of Sustainability and CSR at Masdar City
#KTExclusive: The Paris Agreement highlights a concerning deviation from the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5ºC. The impacts are widespread, affecting vulnerable regions the hardest
“The UAE’s agenda for coping with climate change challenges is really a good motivation for me to stick to whatever I'm doing in terms of research, because eventually if I try to find a solution, this is going to benefit, first of all, my country and then can be delivered and promoted to the rest of the world,” says Sara Alkhoori, PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at Khalifa University, who is majoring in Material Science and engineering
The developed nations have a responsibility, both actively, physically, financially and in terms of knowledge to assist the developing nations and the least developed nations so that we don't make the mistakes they made, says Saad Cachalia, South African ambassador to the UAE in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times