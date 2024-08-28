X back up after brief global outage

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
Social media platform X was back up on Wednesday morning night after an outage that lasted less than an hour, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Users in the UAE too faced issued while using the social media platform, formally known as Twitter. As per Downdetector, outages reported in the Emirates peaked at around 7am.
As per the live outage map, problems were majorly reported by users living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as of 7.40am.
Around 60 per cent of users reported issues with their feed, while 20 per cent were having difficulty logging in. Another 20 per cent faced issues while posting content in the country.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, showed less than 500 reports of outages in the U.S. as of 11.46 p.m. ET.
There were more than 36,500 reports at the peak of the outage at 11.18 p.m. ET.
The reports of outages in Canada and the UK dropped to under 100, from over 3,300 in Canada and 1,600 in the UK as of 11.20 p.m. ET.
The cause of the outage is not yet known.
X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after regular business hours.
With inputs from Reuters
