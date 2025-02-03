'Working for 13 hours': UAE tailors race against time to complete orders for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr

Asad Allah. KT Photos: Sara AlKuwari

Tailors in the UAE are racing against time to complete both pending and incoming orders for three major Islamic festivals. With outfits needed for Hag Elilah, Mukhawara for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, the pressure mounts each year. The surge in demand is forcing tailoring shops to either refuse new orders or set delayed delivery deadlines.

Three consecutive celebrations and rituals require different clothing for each occasion. Hag Elilah, a children's tradition before Ramadan; Mukhawara, worn by women during the holy month; and Eid, celebrated with the finest attire, each requiring different clothing styles.

In the UAE, women and girls wear the traditional 'Mukhawara' during Ramadan, a sacred month for Muslims centred on fasting and prayer. Children celebrate 'Hag Elilah' before Ramadan by going door-to-door in beautiful traditional dresses, singing and seeking sweets or money. Then, on Eid Al Fitr, everyone dresses in their finest clothes. These three occasions occur in succession, prompting women to tailor clothes in preparation for them.

Many fabric stores employ tailors, making the sewing process more convenient for customers. When Khaleej Times visited a 'Mashaghal Hareer' (fabric shop) in Ajman, the tailor, Mahfouz, stated that he would no longer accept new orders for dress materials due to the overwhelming number of existing orders.

Mahfouz

"People come to our shop from all over the Gulf countries to buy and sew their clothes, often in large quantities," he explained.

Mahfouz works for 11 hours a day, handling multiple pieces on his own. He starts by meticulously cutting and sewing several fabrics, then returns the next day to finish the work.

Mohammad Rafiq, a Dubai-based tailor who owns two adjacent tailoring shops, stated, "Many tailoring shops have stopped accepting fabrics, but I haven't."

Rafiq is able to manage the workload due to his spacious facility and a dedicated team of 25 employees, which enables him to accept fabric orders and deliver finished garments on schedule.

Mohammad Rafiq

He explained that a tailor can complete up to 15 outfits in a single day, with working hours from 9am to 10pm (13 hours), including breaks throughout the day. Rafiq noted that most of his workers often work overtime, which helps him maintain good relationships with his customers.

"Customers bring in a lot of fabrics specifically for Ramadan, with each individual usually bringing between 11 and 17 pieces to be tailored," Rafiq added.

Meanwhile, Emirati Khawla H, a resident of Sharjah, said that she started buying fabrics in October and continued to purchase them for special occasions and the holiday season until December 2024. She typically buys around 25 pieces for her outfits.

"I take my outfits to tailoring shops in Al Dhaid, which stopped accepting clothes beginning in January 2025, due to their popularity for tailoring Mukhawara." Khawla added, "After January, shops don't accept fabrics, or they schedule them for after the holiday."

Many wait until the last minute to take their clothes to the tailor when tailoring shops are almost full and can no longer accept new items. Maha Suhail from Dubai shared, "I went to Ajman to buy fabrics for 'Mukhawara' for Ramadan and after Eid Al Fitr. I purchased nearly 19 pieces of fabric for myself and my two daughters all at once." She explained, "During Ramadan, we gather at the family home, so I brought a few Mukhawara for that. As for the rest, we'll wear them on the second and third days of Eid." Asad Allah, the owner of Al Boshiya tailor shop in Deira, is currently selling fabrics at the Global Village. "I'm not accepting tailoring orders right now in Deira because I'm focused on selling fabrics here at the moment," he explained. However, at his Global Village store, he is accepting orders due to the high demand and pressure. He explained that some customers request his help to sew their clothes. "Many women come to me to tailor their outfits because other tailors are no longer accepting new garments. They are also worried that these tailors may not pay attention to the details due to the large amount of clothing they have to handle."