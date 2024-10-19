UAE: Pakistan to set up special court for expats' property disputes

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

A special court will be set up to resolve property disputes of Pakistanis living overseas, a statement issued by Pakistan's mission in the UAE said on Saturday.

Pakistanis who live in the UAE, other GCC countries and Western states invest primarily in the real estate sector in their home country. Therefore, many of them face legal disputes related to their property investments.

The establishment of this special court will expedite the process of case hearings in property disputes of overseas Pakistanis.

More than nine million Pakistanis live abroad and their remittances make a huge contribution to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Overseas Pakistanis, led by those living in Gulf countries, remitted $27 billion to their home country in 2023. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are currently home to the highest number of Pakistani diaspora.

The National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan passed the Establishment of Special Court Act 2024, to hear property dispute cases of the country's diaspora.

Cases filed in the special court will be settled within 90 days, thereby providing speedy justice, and ultimately safeguarding the interests of overseas Pakistanis. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to file petitions through a digital platform. The special court will allow evidence to be presented through video links or other legally acceptable modes, supervised by officials from Pakistan’s high commissions or consulates. ALSO READ: UAE resident left with Dh120,000 debt after husband flees; can travel ban be imposed on spouse? UAE: New committee to value property, resolve disputes in Ajman