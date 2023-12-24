Win 250g gold, iPhone 15: Get Dh3,500 discount in UAE as retailers cut prices by up to 80%

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 10:56 AM

UAE retailers have slashed prices up to 80 per cent as part of year-end sales on thousands of products including electronics, apparel, books, toys and others.

Major online and brick-and-mortar players such as Noon, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Shein, Eros, Al Safeer, Eros and E-City have cut prices and are offering bundled packs at more affordable rates to shoppers.

Aligned with Dubai Shopping Festival, electronics retailers Sharaf DG is offering buyback and savings up to Dh3,500 on the exchange of old smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances, audio, and accessories and get major discounts to upgrade to new ones.

Shoppers will also get Dh500 off on Microsoft Surface Devices and Windows Laptops in exchange for both working and non-working devices.

Additionally, buyers will get a chance to win a Tesla car, iPhone 15 on the purchase of Dh500.

Win iPhone 15, gold

Electronics retailer Jumbo is offering shoppers a chance to win 250g of 22k gold each, five shoppers receiving a iPhone 15 Pro Max each and 38 daily winners walking away with experiences like discounts on attractions.

It is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on accessories, and up to 50 per cent on home theatre systems, smartphones and wearables.

50% off on smartphones

Online retailer Noon.com is offering up to 80 per cent off on various products as part of its end-of-year sale which will run until January 3, 2024.

It has cut prices by up to 60 per cent on fashion, personal care and beauty products, and 50 per cent on health and nutrition products.

Shoppers can also get new smartphones and save 50 per cent off brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and more.

Up to 80 per cent of prices are slashed on brands like Bath & Body Works & Cadbury, Apple, Lego and others. Shoppers can also win Dh12,000 under noon Minutes’ 12 days of Christmas raffle.

Under Noon’s food category, residents can get up to 50 per cent off on 5,000-plus restaurants with prices starting as low as Dh7 for falafel and shawarma and Dh5 for burger.

There are also additional discounts on certain bank credit cards by Noon.

Electronic retailer Eros is also running year-end sales. Customers can choose their favourite gadgets – from smartphones to appliances. It also has bundle offers on a wide range of products.

“We have partnered with Commercial Bank of Dubai and HSBC bank to give away 10 per cent off to their customers when they shop for Dh1,000 and above (with a maximum discount of Dh200),” the retailer said.

‘Everything @Half Price’

Safeer Group said all of its brands have introduced its 'Everything @Half Price promotion', encompassing a wide array of women's and men's fashion; an extensive selection of footwear for kids, ladies, and men; and homeware and home furnishing. This offer remains valid until January 1, 2024, or while stocks last.

As part of the year-end sale and DSF campaign, E-City has introduced special deals and discounts of up to 70 per cent on a variety of products including smartphones, laptops, appliances, televisions and others.

“We are not giving any warranty to customers, we will replace any product purchased and has a manufacturing fault. After becoming Authorised Reseller of Apple, we have improved our offering on the smartphone by giving free gold bar, guaranteed to buy back and guaranteed exchange value of Dh500 on old laptops and Macbooks,” it said.

In addition, shoppers are offered easy payment plans through 15 bank credit cards as well as up to 10 per cent discounts.

Discount on books, toys

The much-anticipated 'Big Borders Sale' is also running at Borders till December 31, 2023, offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on books, stationery, toys and other items.

“We invite everyone to come and explore the world of books, toys, stationery, etc. and take advantage of the amazing deals, we are offering. At Al Maya Group, we believe that books are the gateway to knowledge, and we are proud to be a part of this journey for our customers through this sale,” said Kamal Vachani, group director and partner of Al Maya Group.

