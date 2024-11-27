'Will change our lives': Dubai expat wins $1 million at the latest Duty Free draw

Indian national Alen TJ won $1 million during the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draws held on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport. Three other winners will drive home luxury vehicles.

The 34-year-old expat, who has been living in Dubai since 2013, bought the ticket (487) online on November 8. With this win, 240 Indians have taken home the Dubai Duty Free jackpot.

Alen, a chief engineer for Jebel Ali Resort & Hotel, has been regularly purchasing Dubai Duty Free tickets for three years and is a father of one. "Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. You have given many people like me a wonderful opportunity to change our lives for the better," he said.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Jasem Fathi, a Dominican expat in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz GLS 450 4M (Obsidian Black) car with ticket number 1110 in the Finest Surprise Series 1898. He purchased the ticket on November 9 at Dubai Duty Free Finest Counter in Concourse B.

Fathi who is the first Dominican national to have won the Finest Surprise promotion since 1989 is currently uncontactable.

Meanwhile, Pradhul Divakar, a 40-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 R (Triple Black) motorbike with ticket number 754 in the Finest Surprise Series 603 which he purchased online on November 7.

A resident of Dubai for 14 years, Divakar started participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a few months now and is a father of two who works as an IT application manager for an oil and gas company in Sharjah.