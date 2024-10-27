'When will the war end?': Senior citizens among hundreds in UAE who packed aid for women in Lebanon

Photo: Supplied

Dozens of women flocked to the General Women’s Union in Abu Dhabi last week to help pack aid for the women in Lebanon. The conflict has affected many in different ways.

Dr Fadia Karam, a dermatologist and mother of five, said she was not sure how much longer her clinic and lab would remain safe under the turmoil in Lebanon over the past few weeks.

Not a stranger to the UAE, Karam has been visiting the capital for the past 25 years for work, and was planning to move permanently with her children, aged between 23 and 30, before the crisis began.

“When the war broke, I could not travel any more. Everything has shut down, including my clinic and lab; I cannot practice my work. As soon as the fighting stops, I will travel to transfer everything here; the situation in Lebanon is unstable,” said the 59-year-old.

Her daughter Fadya Awad, founder of IAM Cosmetics, said that while her house was fairly far from the areas that were destroyed, she was worried about the safety of her near and dear ones, living amid constant uncertainty.

“I am happy we are here now and doing what we can to help our country and people, but I miss all of Lebanon,” she added.

Amal Haamze, a 64-year-old UAE resident, is one of the many impacted by the crisis. “Our houses were destroyed in the August 4 explosion,” she said. "When will this war end? I don’t know."

Haamze accompanied her mother on her work visits to Abu Dhabi since she was a child, and has been a resident for years. She said she has always thought of the capital as her second home, “and each time the UAE supports Lebanon during crises, I feel it more and more.”

“I feel grateful that even the items we are packing are of the best quality,” she said.

Some are eagerly waiting to return to their homeland. Jumana Sareiddine, 64, said she couldn’t wait for the war to be over to return to her friends and family; she was visiting her daughters in UAE when the unrest started.