WGS in Dubai: Qatar official declared 'Best Minister'

Senior leaders, officers of defence ministry, and families and relatives of the martyrs attended the military ceremony
Qatari national Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari is declared the Best Minister Award winner on the firat day of the World Government Summit 2024. The Minister of State for Public Health was honoured for her work in ensuring that public healthcare was easily accessible to all walks of society in Qatar.
The award, which is presented by WGS in partnership with business management consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), recognizes the outstanding work of ministers from around the world. The winners are selected by considering several factors, including a social media opinion poll.
Dr. Hanan was selected from a shortlist of 10 ministers.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Senior leaders, officers of defence ministry, and families and relatives of the martyrs attended the military ceremony
The chief of IMF said the Emirates was equipped to deal with the 'tsunami' that will hit the labour market
The parks will be opened to the public once the turbulent weather conditions subside
Additionally, all competitions and sports activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council have been cancelled on Monday
The tent will stand in the ghost village until March, welcoming people to visit and mourn for departed souls lost in the war
The impact forced the boat to drift two nautical miles before the cargo ship stopped, causing the fishing vessel to break apart
The festival will be marked with different themes until February 21, including harmony, civilisation, peace, gratitude, values, and inspiration
The popular Indian leader has a packed schedule of meetings and events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai