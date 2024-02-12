WGS in Dubai: Qatar official declared 'Best Minister'

Photo: Nasreen Abdullah

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 5:12 PM

Qatari national Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari is declared the Best Minister Award winner on the firat day of the World Government Summit 2024. The Minister of State for Public Health was honoured for her work in ensuring that public healthcare was easily accessible to all walks of society in Qatar.

The award, which is presented by WGS in partnership with business management consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), recognizes the outstanding work of ministers from around the world. The winners are selected by considering several factors, including a social media opinion poll.

Dr. Hanan was selected from a shortlist of 10 ministers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: