Weather tomorrow: UAE to see rain in some areas; humid conditions expected

Weather in the UAE on Saturday, December 14, is likely to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times with a probability of rain in the coastal and northern areas as well as islands, according to the National Centre of Metreology (NCM).

In its earlier forecast on Friday, the weather department warned of more rainfall over the weekend, particularly in eastern areas like Al Ain and northern regions such as Ras Al Khaimah. The country has already seen rainfall in parts of the east and north this week, leading authorities to issue red and yellow alerts due to the risk of fog formation, which could significantly reduce visibility.

While it may rain in some areas tomorrow, humid conditions are expected by Saturday night and will continue over Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

However, these humid conditions may be short-lived. The NCM has predicted that temperatures are expected to drop in the coming weeks, with lows potentially reaching 12°C as the country transitions into cooler winter weather.

Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the southwest to northwest, and are expected to gradually become fresh by Saturday night. Winds with a speed of 10-25 km/h reaching up to 40kmph are expected to blow in the country.