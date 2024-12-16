Weather tomorrow: UAE to see fair to partly cloudy conditions; temperatures to drop to 8ºC

Residents across the UAE can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, December 17, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will get cloudy over some western areas and islands due to the appearance of low clouds.

As the country transitions into cooler winter weather, temperatures on Tuesday will range from a chilly 8ºC in the mountains to a comfortable 29ºC in internal areas.

While many areas will enjoy pleasant temperatures throughout the day, the weather is expected to become humid by nightfall, continuing into Wednesday morning. This rise in humidity could result mist formation, especially over some internal regions.

In addition to the temperature changes, light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds are forecast to blow across the country, freshening at times with speeds reaching 40 kmph. The winds will be gentle at 10-25 kmph, providing some relief during the day.