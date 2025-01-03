Watch: UAE sees frost, ice crystals as temperature drops to chilly 2.2°C on Jebel Jais

Frost formed on the peak of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

An exclusive video shared by the weather authority shows ice crystals floating down a water stream in Jebel Jais which is the highest peak in the country. The mountain recorded a chilly 2.2°C at 6.45am.

Here's a video of the frost formation:

Many UAE residents woke up to a rainy day today as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and 3 other emirates witnessed light to moderate rain.

