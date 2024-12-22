Watch: Rains lash some parts of UAE; yellow alert issued for rough sea

Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Some parts of the UAE experienced rains on Sunday night. Videos posted by Storm Centre on December 22 show rains in the country's northern region.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast that rainfall is expected over the islands on Sunday, as well as in some northern and coastal areas.

One video posted by Storm Centre highlighted the heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah, where roads were visibly affected by the downpour. The rainfall caused puddles to form on streets, and cars were seen with blurred windows due to the intensity of the showers.

Watch the video below:

Jebel Rais roads in Ras Al Khaimah also saw some rains today.

Watch the video below: