Watch: Rains hit some parts of UAE; waterfalls flow through Fujairah mountains

The weather department issued a yellow and orange alert for rain, with the alert lasting until 7.30pm today
Rains hit some areas of the UAE's eastern coast on Sunday afternoon, with waterfalls seen flowing through the mountains of Fujairah. Some rains were also seen in Ras Al Khaimah.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 7.30pm today.
Earlier this day, the weather department had forecast that it may rain in the eastern and northern parts of the country this afternoon.
In a video shared by Storm Centre, the roads in the areas of Dibba in Fujairah are barely visible due to the heavy rain. Watch the video below:
In some areas, Fujairah skies are shown to be cloudy accompanied by some rains. Watch the video below:
These rains in Fujairah caused waterfalls to form in the mountainous areas of Dibba.
Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre:
In a video shared by Storm Centre, some rains are seen hitting the roads to Wadi Shaam in Ras Al Khaimah. Watch the video below:
While some areas of the country are experiencing rain today, the weather will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. The humidity levels are expected to go as high as 90 per cent in coastal parts of the country and as low as 15 per cent in mountainous parts .
These rainy conditions are to be expected as the rainy "Al Wasmi" season in the UAE will begin in mid-October and last until December 6. This transition marks the start of the colder months, bringing with it the first signs of winter.
According to weather forecast, the rainy conditions will continue for the next few days, with rain showers in the eastern areas getting more common. Weather forecast also stated that these rains in the eastern parts of the country are normal for this time of year. While the rainy conditions will continue for the next few days, they are expected to subside on Tuesday.
The wind patterns in the Arabian Sea, which typically rotate clockwise during the summer and bring monsoon rains to India's west coast, are now in a state of transition before fully shifting to an anticlockwise flow. This shift signals the end of the monsoon season and the potential beginning of winter rains for regions like Somalia in the Horn of Africa.
During this change in wind direction, smaller systems like tropical depressions can form. One such low-pressure system that may develop into a tropical depression is the one south of the Arabian Sea near the western coast of India. This is expected to move towards the central Arabian Sea and deepen on October 14 and 15.
Another tropical depression is expected to travel along the coast of Oman towards Yemen. Although it won’t affect the UAE directly, Oman will experience heavy rain on Tuesday, and some lighter showers may reach the UAE by Wednesday.
The weather forecast also stated that aside from a possible brief rain showers around Al Ain, there will likely be fewer showers in the UAE’s eastern areas compared to previous days, as the winds are being drawn more into Oman.
