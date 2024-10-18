Watch: Mini-waterfalls, streams flow as rains hit UAE; authority issues red, yellow alerts

Rains continue to lash some parts of the UAE, with authorities issuing yellow and red alerts to urge residents to stay safe. Areas that have been experiencing varying degrees of rain include some parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi has issued an alert saying, "Various areas of Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region have witnessed rains of varying intensities. The public is advised to adhere to the modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits and prepare alternative light sources."

The National Centre of Meteorology took to X to share a map of the area that has been alerted. Take a look at the map below.

However, the falling rains have created some picturesque scenes, with little waterfalls being created. In this video shared by Storm Centre on X, children can be seen playing next to mini-waterfalls as they enjoy the dip in temperatures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.