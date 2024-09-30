Watch: Light rains hit some parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults undergo cardiac checks every two to four years, particularly those 40 years old and above
Some parts of the UAE saw light rains on Monday, September 30. Videos posted by Storm Centre show light rains in the eastern coast of the country on Monday.
Earlier this day, scattered rains also hit some areas of the country, as the weather department predicted that some internal and southern parts of the UAE will see rain today.
An orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall was issued by the met, with the alert lasting until 9pm today.
In a social media post, the weather department also sent out an alert notifying residents about heavy rains in scattered parts of Ras Al Khaimah. Wadi nestled in northern Ras Al Khaimah came back to life as the rain accounted for the flowing reefs in Ghalila.
Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre:
Today's showers will be accompanied by winds reaching up to 60km/hr. These winds could cause blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility to less than 3000 metres over some eastern and northern areas.
On Sunday, residents in the areas of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah experienced rains and some drizzles. Meanwhile, small hail fell over Sharjah's Al Dhaid Road.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts in these northern emirates.
The rainy conditions the experienced by residents across various parts of the UAE came after the weather department's forecast predicted rainfall until September 30.
These scattered rainy conditions are to be expected as the country goes through a transition to cooler temperatures as the autumn equinox observed on September 22 marked the end of UAE summer.
