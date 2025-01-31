Watch: Light rains hit parts of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah as cars zoom past on wet roads

Light showers hit some parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon as cooler temperatures continued to chill residents this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology said that it was lightly raining over several parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. This includes Al Khlabiyyah, Al Halah, and Dibba in Fujairah, along with Aasmah in Ras Al Khaimah.

Storm Centre, the nation's rain chaser and a weather expert, posted videos of rains hitting the mountainous areas. Take a look at one of the videos, below, where cars can be seen driving through a mountain range as the rains hit.

In another video, one can also see the man behind the camera, Omar Al Nuaimi, who crouches down by the side of the road, umbrella in hand to record cars rushing by.