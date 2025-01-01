Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE on New Year's day; lowest temperature of 9.1°C recorded

Residents across some parts of the UAE welcomed the New Year with rainfall, cloudy skies and a drop in temperatures.

On Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology revealed in a forecast that the country would experience rains, especially in northern and coastal regions.

Light to moderate rains took place on Wednesday in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, as residents headed out on the festive occasion.

As per the NCM, these regions include Dubai's World Islands, Ajman's Zorah area, Al Salamah in Umm Al Quwain and Al Hamriyah, Emirates Road and Wasit in Sharjah.

Videos posted on Storm Centre's social accounts show moderate to heavy rains lashing some of these areas:

Here's how rains hit some parts of Umm Al Quwain:

الامارات : الان هطول أمطار الخير على الحمرية في الشارقة وام القيوين #مركز_العاصفة 1_1_2025 pic.twitter.com/fFc3Qz90up — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) January 1, 2025

In another video shared, moderate rainfall can be seen in Sharjah's Hamariyah area.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow throughout the day, gradually freshening, especially over the sea. This may blow dust inland and reduce visibility in some areas.

The country saw a lowest temperature of 9.1°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais. Temperatures will reach a high of 26°C in some parts of the country.

The Arabian Gulf will experience rough to very rough sea conditions, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate during the day and become rough by late night.

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an alert for fresh northwesterly winds, occasionally strong, reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h.