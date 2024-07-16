E-Paper

Watch: Heavy rains lash parts of UAE amid rising temperatures; authority warns motorists

Orange and yellow alerts has been issued in some eastern parts of the country, alerting residents of hazardous weather

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 5:53 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM

Heavy rains came pouring down across parts of UAE on Tuesday, bringing relief to residents amid soaring temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts in some eastern parts of the country, alerting residents to be on the lookout in case of any outdoor activities and to expect hazardous weather.


Rains have been reportedly taking place in Al Ain's Al Hilli, Al Reef, An Nayfah, Bad Bint Sa'oud, Al Masoudi and Al Nabbagh regions. Light scattering rains were also observed in North of Al Foah.

In videos posted by Storm Centre, rains can be seen hitting the 'Garden City's' lush roads as motorists drive by in Al Hilli.


In other countryside parts of the city, moderate to heavy rains were observed.

Abu Dhabi's Police warned motorists of incorporating safety measures during the damp weather. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

As per NCM's forecast, temperatures in the UAE today can range between 24°C and 48°C in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning. There is a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

ALSO READ:

