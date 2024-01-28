Watch: Heavy rains hit Dubai, Sharjah; scores of birds seen resting by roadside

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 9:55 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM

UAE residents are experiencing an overcast day as rains fall over multiple emirates. Videos circulating on social media show heavy rains falling in Sharjah and Dubai.

In one video taken from a car, a flock of birds can be seen making themselves comfortable on a stretch of grass by the side of a road in Sharjah. Many different species of birds migrate to the UAE during this season, when rains are more abundant and the temperatures drop.

Other videos show vehicles standing or going down rain-slick roads under grey, cloudy skies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE issued orange and yellow alerts for rain in the parts of the country. Residents have been advised to exercise caution and look out for instructions from authorities as long as the alert is in place - which is until 5.30pm today.

ALSO READ: