Watch: Heavy rains fall in parts of Dubai; orange, yellow alerts issued

Photo: Screengrab (Storm_centre/X)

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 7:37 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 7:47 AM

Early birds around the country woke up to the sight of cloudy skies and rains in parts of the UAE, after rainfall took place in different emirates during the early hours of the morning.

Photo: Cloudy skies and damp streets after heavy rain in Abu Hail, Dubai. (Laraib/KT)

The National Centre of Meteorology had predicted rains last night and today morning earlier in the day yesterday.

Storm Centre shared videos of heavy rains falling in parts of Dubai as motorists headed out about their day.

Heavy rains were also seen falling in parts of Sharjah.

Mountainous regions in the country on the other hand were the first to witness rains, thunderstorm and lightning, as rest of the country followed.

Areas closer to wadis and reefs are already facing flooding.

The NCM has issued orange and yellow alerts in parts of the country, warning residents of hazardous weather in the case of outdoor activities.

Outdoor lovers must be careful of the unstable weather conditions, especially while heading out to northern and eastern areas of the country. The NCM has advised residents to stay away from areas prone to flash flooding and accumulated rain.

The Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The rest of the day is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rainfall over some areas, especially coastal, northern and eastern regions during daytime.

The weather at night will become humid, with the same following into Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

Lowest temperature is set to drop to 11ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the maximum reaching 31ºC in internal areas.

ALSO READ: