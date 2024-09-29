Watch: Heavy rain, hail hit parts of UAE as wadis flow; orange alert issued

A Dh50,000 fine was also imposed on the impounded vehicles
Residents across some parts of the UAE woke up to heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday after an earlier forecast predicted rainfall across parts of the country until September 30.
The rains mainly hit areas of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Small hail fell over Sharjah's Al Dhaid Road.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts in these northern emirates.
Residents have been warned of being on the lookout in cases potential hazardous weather events and have been advised to comply with authorities in such situations. They have also been advised to be on the lookout in cases of outdoor activities.
Rainy conditions are expected to continue until 8pm today in eastern and northern areas. The showers will be accompanied by strong winds that stir up dust and dirt, reaching speeds of 45 km/h, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 3,000 metres.
Taking to X, Storm Centre shared videos of heavy rains accompanies by gusts of winds hitting some areas:
Heavy rain on Maliha and Ibn Rashid Road in Sharjah:
Wadi's nestled amongst Ras Al Khaimah's mountains came back to life as the weather account shared videos of water flowing through the river beds.
Thunder could be heard in parts of the country towards Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain as heavy showers took place.
Heavy rains took place on Saturday too with a red alert issued for fog in some parts of the country.
Earlier today, a yellow alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall was issued by the NCM.
