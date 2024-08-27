E-Paper

Watch: Hail, rain hit some parts of UAE as temperatures go above 50°C

The weather department issued an orange alert until 10pm

Screengrab: Stormcentre/X
Screengrab: Stormcentre/X

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 8:29 PM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 8:32 PM

It was mixed weather in the UAE on Tuesday, August 27, with some parts of the country witnessing hail, rain and dusty conditions even as the mercury touched 50.7°C.

There was heavy to moderate rain in Al Ain in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to the National Centre of Meterology (NCM).


The weather department said there was heavy rain accompanied by hail over Khatm Al Shiklah and Malaqit in Al Ain while Al Dhahrah and Um Ghafah experienced heavy rain.

UAE's weather-related social media account Storm Centre shared a few videos of hail and heavy rain in Khatm Al Shiklah and Malaqit.

In the video, hail can be heard pelting down.

Watch the video below:

In another video shared by Storm Centre, heavy rain accompanied by hail with visibility low due to the windy conditions, can be seen.

Watch the videos below:

The weather department issued an orange alert for convective clouds. The alert was issued from 6pm to 10pm today, August 27.

Screengrab: Stormcentre/X
Screengrab: Stormcentre/X

See the map below:

Photo: NCM
Photo: NCM

Meanwhile, dusty conditions were witnessed over parts of Dubai.

See photo below:

Photo: KT reader
Photo: KT reader

Earlier, NCM had issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation.The weather department had sent out a red alert, notifying UAE residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility at times.

Web Desk

