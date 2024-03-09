UAE's unsung heroes: Workers battle rains, stop water from entering tower parking

KT photos: Mazhar Farouqui

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 6:41 PM

As rains lash down on the city, a group of unsung heroes, armed with shovels, were seen tirelessly filling sandbags with mud and corroded soil to create a barrier against the rainwater that threatened to flood the parking lots of Escape Tower, in Business Bay.

The eight-storey building has parking space located at ground level and faced the risk of rainwater carrying mud and debris entering the parking lot.

The workers, donning makeshift capes to shield themselves from the downpour, took it upon themselves to block the water.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We can't afford to let the mud turn into a stream and reach the parking lots. It would cause significant problems,” said an Indian worker. “We're having a busy day, with similar issues reported from various areas,” added the worker.

The workers placed sandbags stacked upon each other at the parking entrance to prevent water from entering the building. Their efforts are nothing short of heroic as they battled to protect not just the property but also the daily lives and routines of those utilising the parking facility.

ALSO READ: