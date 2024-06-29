UAE summer: Hail, rain strike some areas; orange alert issued

Over the weekend, about 80 members of Filipino Kasambahay Club (FKC), an organisation of nannies and domestic workers in Dubai, had their first meet-up
Hail could be seen in some parts, despite the scorching temperatures prevailing in the country. This is not the first time UAE has seen hail and heavy rains amid summer, despite hail typically being seen as a winter phenomenon.
Temperatures in the UAE surpassed the 50°C mark this week ahead of peak summer.
Watch below a video shared by UAE's weather-related social media account storm_ae, where hail can be seen in the eastern region.
The National Centre of Meterology (NCM) has issued an orange alert for rain and dusty conditions over some Eastern areas.
Convective clouds could be formed leading to the rainfall. There will be fresh winds at times which will cause dust and sand to blow with a speed of 40kmph.
The orange alert is issued from 4pm to 7pm today, June 29.
Earlier, the weather department had issued a red and yellow alert for fog. The authority said in the warning that fog formation can cause a "deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 6am until 8.30am on Saturday."
The met had forecast that temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country.
According to NCM's earlier forecast, it will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.
