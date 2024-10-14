Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon35°C

UAE to see rains, thunderstorms as low-pressure system moves towards Oman

From Tuesday to Friday, UAE residents can also expect winds that range between light and strong, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 6:49 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 7:57 PM

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

The UAE can expect rainfall of different intensities in some areas, along with lightning and thunder, and a possibility of hail, according to the weather department.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that this is due to extension of the surface and upper low-pressure as the system in the Arabian Sea moves towards the Sultanate of Oman.

Here is a visual, shared by NCM:


From Tuesday to Friday, the rain will be seen in the eastern and northern regions, and then extend to some internal and western areas.

UAE residents can also expect winds that range between light and strong, causing blowing dust and reducing visibility.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Last week, the NCM warned residents of a potential tropical depression in the Arabian Sea this week as they monitored the presence of a low-pressure system. In response to this, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) convened a meeting with the Joint Assessment Team to ensure the nation's preparedness and safety amid severe weather conditions.

In the wake of the tropical depression, Oman has announced the suspension of work and schools in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday, October 15, in response to a severe weather alert affecting the country. However, some governorates will transition to remote learning.

Due to these weather conditions, the UAE mission in Muscat called on the citizens of the country residing in Oman to exercise caution due to the tropical depression and forecasts of heavy rains in most areas of the Sultanate.

