UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea

A yellow alert has been issued for winds which can reach up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. The sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 feet at times, offshore.
The alert is issued from 8am today, July 28, to 8am on July 29, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a decrease in temperatures. A drop in horizontal visibility may be seen due to light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures can go as low as 24℃ in the mountains and as high as 47℃ in the internal areas.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.
