UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind; fair to partly cloudy conditions today

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A yellow alert has been issued for fresh northwesterly winds at a speed of 40kmph, and rough sea with a 7ft wave height in the Arabian Gulf. The alert was issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on November 13, 9pm, and is active until 9am on November 17.

Here is a map of the areas where the alert has been issued, shared by NCM:

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions today, with clouds appearing towards the east. It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over internal areas.

Humidity levels may hit 90 per cent in some areas of the country today. The sea will be rough at times, becoming moderate to slight by morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.