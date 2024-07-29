UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough sea, wind

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 7:22 AM

A yellow alert has been issued for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 feet at times, offshore.

The yellow alert was issued yesterday, from 7am, and has been extended till 7pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.

Here is a screenshot of the areas where the alert has been issued:

Photo: National Centre of Meteorology website