UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough sea, wind

The authority shows how it makes use of high-tech equipment to nab those who may be crossing borders illegally
A yellow alert has been issued for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 feet at times, offshore.
The yellow alert was issued yesterday, from 7am, and has been extended till 7pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here is a screenshot of the areas where the alert has been issued:
Today, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over the mountains by afternoon. The winds will freshen at times, causing dust to blow. The sea will be slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures will range between 31℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and between 31℃ and 40℃ in Dubai. Humidity can go as low as 10 per cent in the internal regions and mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
ALSO READ:
The authority shows how it makes use of high-tech equipment to nab those who may be crossing borders illegally
This digital solution aims to replace traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information
The road closure was announced on social media platform Instagram
UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said earlier this week that that a similar but lower-scale landslide struck in May in the same area, killing more than 50 people
These policies aim to enhance the country's position as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI)
The young motorist was immediately identified and summoned; his vehicle was also seized
After rescue teams administered first aid, he was transported to the hospital
The date palms are seen as a part of the family, one farmer, who takes care of nearly 1200 trees with 'own hands,' says