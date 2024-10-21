UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to drop

A yellow alert was issued early on Monday by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warning UAE residents of foggy conditions that will reduce horizontal visibility until 9.30am.

The authority said that visibility may drop even further in some internal areas this morning.

Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning as well, calling on drivers to adhere to reduced speed limits on roads and follow instructions shown on electronic screens for their safety.

Photo: NCM/X

In general, fair to partly cloudy skies are expected to blanket the country. Clouds will appear on some eastern and northern parts, and will extend to some areas in the south, and may be convective at times.

Humid weather is expected at night and on Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal regions, NCM said.

Humidity level will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal areas and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.