UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; humidity by night

The UAE capital has lined up several activities to enjoy with family and friends during the longest break of the year
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The NCM issued yellow alerts in some parts of the country, warning residents of lowered visibility until 9am today.
Taking to X, the authority highlighted regions most prone to fog and mist formation.
Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of the fog and called on them to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The weather will get humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas, especially over northern areas with a probability of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10ºC in internal areas of the UAE and reach a high of 36ºC.
