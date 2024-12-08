UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; dusty conditions expected on some eastern areas

Foggy weather conditions are expected to continue in the UAE this weekend, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A yellow alert of fog has been issued by the NCM in its daily forecast to warn residents of low visibility and fog formation over areas highlighted on the map as follows:

Overall, skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy with dusty conditions in some eastern regions at times.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation. Humidity levels will reach a maximum of 90 per cent in internal, coastal areas

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.