UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; drop in visibility

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:21 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:23 AM

A yellow alert was issued by the weather department, from 4am to 8.30am today morning. The alert was issued for a chance of fog formation, and a drop in horizontal visibility, which may further reduce at times over some areas.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution, and asked them to adhere to changing speed limits that will be displayed on electric boards.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures will range between 29℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 30℃ and 42℃ in Dubai.

Low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning. Some convective clouds might form towards the east by afternoon.