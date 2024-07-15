UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; drop in visibility

Emirates called on international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
A yellow alert was issued by the weather department, from 4am to 8.30am today morning. The alert was issued for a chance of fog formation, and a drop in horizontal visibility, which may further reduce at times over some areas.
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution, and asked them to adhere to changing speed limits that will be displayed on electric boards.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures will range between 29℃ and 43℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 30℃ and 42℃ in Dubai.
Low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning. Some convective clouds might form towards the east by afternoon.
The weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times by Tuesday morning in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Emirates called on international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
Consumers should know the difference between constructive criticism and defamatory comments in order to avoid fines and penalties
With various activities spread over different times of the day, there are several summer camps for residents to choose from this year
'Passengers were provided with refreshments and continued their journey with a total delay of eight hours,' the spokesperson said
Medics say that the activity is a great addition to a workout plan but cannot be the sole form of movement to ensure a well-rounded fitness regimen
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X
In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
July 13 was anticipated to be the single busiest day at the airport, with 286,000 travellers expected