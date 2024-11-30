UAE weather: Temperature drops to 7ºC; yellow alert issued as rough conditions at sea continue

Photo: KT File

Temperatures in the UAE dipped to 7ºC in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.30am local time on Saturday, November 30, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

These decrease in temperatures are to be expected as winter approaches the country. On Friday, mercury in the UAE dipped to 9.7ºC in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am local time.

The weather department noted that while the temperature dropped today, mercury can go as high as as 30ºC in internal areas.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by the weather department for rough sea and fresh northwesterly winds reaching up to 40kmph.

Photo: X/NCM

The met noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 6 feet offshore in Oman Sea until 11am on Sunday, December 1.

The NCM also noted on Thursday that the sea will be rough with waves reaching 10 feet in offshore in the Arabian Gulf from until 7am on Sunday, December 1. An orange alert means one must be on alert and comply with the advisory issued by the authorities.