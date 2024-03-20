UAE: Warning against unstable weather; heavy rains, thunderstorms forecast from Sunday

KT photo: Shihab

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 1:04 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 1:09 AM

In an advisory on Tuesday night, the UAE's weather department forecasts an increase in cloud cover with the potential for light to moderate rainfall. There is a chance of heavier downpours with intervals of lightning and thunder, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has anticipated a change in weather conditions as a deepening upper-air trough brings scattered showers and strong winds starting this Sunday.

While the rain is expected to ease by Tuesday evening, the Met Department report warned against potential hazards.

Strong winds are also anticipated, shifting from south-easterly to north-easterly and eventually northwesterly. These winds, described as moderate to fresh and potentially reaching strong gusts, could cause blowing dust and sand storms, significantly reducing visibility on the roads.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and be aware of changing weather conditions.

The impact will also be felt at sea, with the Arabian Gulf experiencing light to moderate waves that could become rough to very rough at times, particularly during periods of heavy cloud cover. The Oman Sea can also expect rough seas, especially in areas with convective clouds.

Khaleej Times had earlier reported that the country may experience rain 'in last 10 days' of March.

Lighter rainfall (between 10mm and 40mm) is expected in coastal areas. Heavier precipitation (between 50mm and 80mm) is forecasted in internal areas.

Abu Dhabi can expect varying intensities of rainfall, with coastal areas receiving a total of 10mm to 20mm of precipitation and more internal areas receiving between 25mm to 50mm of total rain.

Dubai and Sharjah are forecast to experience a fair bit of rainfall even in coastal areas – between 15mm and 50mm of total accumulated precipitation.

