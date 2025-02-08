UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to drop; fair to partly cloudy conditions

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on February 9, along with a decrease in temperatures, over some northern areas, along with coastal regions and islands during daytime.

The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow in a northwesterly direction, causing dust to blow towards the north. Wind speed will be between 15 and 25 kmph, and can reach up to 40kmph.