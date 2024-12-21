UAE weather tomorrow: Rains to hit some areas; dusty conditions expected

Some residents in the UAE can expect rains on Sunday, December 22 , according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that rainfall is possible over the islands, as well as in some northern and coastal areas.

While it may rain in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, most residents in the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies. The met noted that it could also get dusty throughout the day.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow across the country, which will become fresh over the sea. With speeds ranging from 10-25 kmph, which may reach up to 40 kmph, the winds promise a breezy day for UAE residents.

Sea conditions will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf. Meanwhile, the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate conditions throughout the day.