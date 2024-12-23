UAE weather tomorrow: Rainfall expected in some areas; humidity to rise at night

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country from the northwesterly to northeasterly directions
Some parts of the UAE will see some rainfall on Tuesday, December 24, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern and coastal areas with a chance of rainfall.
The rainy conditions are likely to continue until Christmas Day, according to an earlier forecast by the weather department. The rains are expected as winter officially begins in the country.
While it may rain in some areas of the country on Tuesday, the weather will be humid by night and will continue until Wednesday morning, especially in some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country from the northwesterly to northeasterly directions. Winds will be gentle at speeds of 10-25 kmph, which may pick up and reach up to 35kmph.
The Arabian Gulf will see moderate to slight seas, while the Oman Sea will be slight
The weather department had also informed UAE residents of unstable weather conditions until Thursday, due to expected extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Southeast. There will be a chance of rainfall at intervals over some coastal areas, islands, and the northern and eastern regions. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general.
