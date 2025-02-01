UAE weather tomorrow: Rain of varying intensities likely across different regions

There is a probability of water freezing over the mountains by morning, said the NCM
Even as partly cloudy and occasional cloudy skies are expected across the UAE tomorrow (Sunday, February 2), some northern, eastern and coastal areas are likely to witness rainfall of different intensities on the day, said the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is also a probability of water freezing over the mountains by morning, added the NCM in its forecast.
Further, the weather will become humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas.
Expect light to moderate northwesterly winds, which could get fresh and strong at times. The winds with a speed of 15-25km/hour, reaching 45 km/hr some times, are likely to cause blowing of dust.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds, in Oman Sea.
Abu Dhabi can experience a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius. In Dubai, the maximum temperature could touch 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 15 degrees Celsius.
